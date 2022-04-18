GSMP President named among top 50 economic developers in 2022

Greater San Marcos Partnership President Jason Giulietti was named one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers of 2022 by Consultant Connect.

Giulietti was among those recognized by Consultant Connect — a consulting agency which aims to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants — for their “excellent practices, innovations, and successes in building the communities they serve.”

“Releasing the Top 50 list is one of Consultant Connect’s favorite times of the year because we are so passionate about recognizing economic development leaders’ transformative work,” Consultant Connect Managing Director Carla Sones said. “This year’s group faced hurdles unlike any other Top 50 group has seen over the past year. We are honored to provide a platform for them to be recognized for the passionate commitment they’ve made to their communities.”

In his role as GSMP president, Giulietti helps lead the economic development organization’s strategy to strengthen the Texas Innovation Corridor’s economy with high-quality jobs and new investments throughout its comprehensive multi-year economic development strategic plan.

He’s also facilitated 25 projects, which have led to more than 3,000 new jobs and more than $1.5 billion in capital investment in the greater San Marcos region, since he became GSMP’s president in 2020.

“Economic development is a team sport,” Giulietti said. “GSMP’s world-class staff, our board of directors, and our highly engaged public and private sector investors have helped provide the incredible success our region is seeing. The Texas Innovation Corridor is unquestionably the best place in the country to be doing business. I am humbled to be in such great company from across the country.”

Site consultants and colleagues were nominated and selected for the Consultant Connect North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers of 2022, which acknowledges top leaders in the field.

Consultant Connect said each of the Top 50 economic developers will be featured individually on its social media platforms, including Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, where each award recipient will share industry knowledge, leadership insights and career wisdom with fellow industry professionals, beginning May 9.

Award recipients will be presented their award at Consultant Connect’s ECONOMIX event in Columbus, Ohio this December.