GSMP, San Marcos Chamber to host 2021 State of Education and Workforce Summit

The Greater San Marcos Partnership and San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce are set to host the 2021 State of Education and Workforce Summit on Wednesday.

The event, which will be held at the City of San Marcos Conference Center between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., features a host of speakers from Texas Workforce Commission, Texas State University, Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, Hays CISD, Lockhart ISD, Gary Job Corps and the National Security Innovation Council.

“The quality of a community's workforce is the most important competitive asset it can offer current and prospective employers,” GSMP President Jason Giulietti said. “The summit will offer a comprehensive look at our education and workforce preparation systems.”

Wednesday’s event begins with TXST President Dr. Denise Trauth’s State of Texas State University address where she’ll discuss the university’s progress and plans that will impact the workforce pipeline in the Texas Innovation Corridor.

Several expert panels and speakers will address workforce challenges and opportunities and how a better workforce can be prepared for the future, following Trauth’s address.

Texas Workforce Commission Labor Commissioner Julian Alvarez III will deliver a keynote address to finish the summit. Alvarez, who was reappointed as a TWC commissioner in 2017 by Gov. Greg Abbott, will discuss a wide range of labor and workforce issues that are impacting Texans at the state and local level.

“Our regional workforce development partners, including schools, institutions, and government agencies, are working together to strategically improve our workforce pipeline,” San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Mock said. “This is the perfect opportunity for businesses to broaden the channels of communication with our education and workforce partners to help improve our ability to better prepare our future workforce.”

Featured speakers include:

Julian Alvarez III, Commissioner Representing Labor at the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC)

Charlie Burgoyne, Founder & CEO of Valkyrie Intelligence, an AI company disrupting technology

Paul Fletcher, CEO of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area

Joe Henderson, Workforce Development Coordinator at Hays CISD

Kate Henderson, Regional President, Ascension Texas Hospitals

Lorraine Lane, Executive Director, Gary Job Corps, San Marcos

Ray Laughter, Emeritus Vice Chancellor of External Affairs for the Lone Star College System

Freddy Rolon, Training Chief for Kyle Fire Department

Melissa Royer, CTE Director, Lockhart ISD

Drew Scheberle, Deputy Director of the National Security Innovation Council

Dr. Denise Trauth, President of Texas State University

Dr. Jean Vettel, Chief Scientist, Future Concept Center, Army Futures Command

Tickets and additional information are available at sanmarcostexas.com.