GSMP set to host annual Innovation Summit

The Greater San Marcos Partnership will host the annual Innovation Summit which will highlight why companies are choosing to come to Hays and Caldwell counties.

The 2022 Innovation Summit is set for Thursday, Sept. 8 at the JW Marriott Austin — 119 E. 2nd St. in Austin — between 12-2 p.m.

“This event encapsulates exactly why innovative companies are choosing to come to Hays and Caldwell Counties,” GSMP President Jason Giulietti said. “This is a region that can support movie studios, precious metal labs, Fortune 500 operations, large-scale advanced manufacturers and much more. These diverse industry sectors prove the resiliency and the opportunity that’s available here in the Texas Innovation Corridor.”

Markus Hogue, who oversees Geospatial Information and Drones at the University of Texas at Austin, will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. GSMP said Hogue will discuss how new developments of GIS and drone technologies are being used in economic development projects across the greater San Marcos region.

“Central Texas, and especially now the Texas Innovation Corridor, is becoming home to some of the most high-tech companies in the world,” Hogue said. “We’re in the new era of the multi-billion-dollar megasite, where we’re seeing incredible applications of drone and GIS technology to develop world class facilities right here in Texas.”

A panel discussion will take place following Hogue’s keynote address. Three executives from the Texas Innovation Corridor will take part in the panel discussion, including Zach Price, chief experience officer of Hill Country Studios; Austin Hickman, CTO and lab manager of PGM of Texas; and Ryan Lommel, senior vice president of OneSupport. Giulietti will serve as the panel’s moderator.

The 2022 Innovation Summit will end with the presentation of the Dick Burdick Innovation Award. This will be the eight annual presentation of the award named for San Marcos innovator Dick Burdick. The award will honor a local company for “its ability to find creative solutions to complex problems through innovative methods, ideas, products, and practices,” GSMP said.

Tickets, tables of eight and a limited number of sponsorships are available for purchase at greatersanmarcostx.com/events through Tuesday, Sept. 6.