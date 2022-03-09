Hays County asks residents to participate in Connected Nation Broadband Survey

Hays County has partnered with Connected Nation Texas and local leaders in an effort to enhance and expand broadband access, adoption and use.

The Hays County Broadband Committee — which includes county officials, city leaders, school districts, business owners, chambers of commerce, hospitals and social service organizations — aims to gather data about reliable broadband access in an effort to benefit the needs of current and future Hays County residents.

The committee is currently conducting a survey of Hays County residents, which hopes to gain insight from nine sectors deemed important: households, residents, businesses, agriculture, K-12, higher education, government, library and organizations and public safety. Hays County stated that the Connected Nation Broadband Survey is open and will be available until June 3.

Hays County is encouraging participation in the survey to “get a true picture of the broadband needs for our residents and businesses, organizations, libraries and schools.” The survey, which has been funded by the St. David’s Foundation, can be accessed at https://www.myconnectedcommunity.org/hays-county. The county stated that all information collected is confidential and will only be used for research purposes. Additionally, Connected Nation won’t share, sell or rent any data from the survey.

Hays County said results gathered from the survey will inform a broadband planning process, offer a better understanding of existing resources and capabilities to support access, adoption and use of broadband services in homes and businesses.

Connected Nation will present recommended action plans and projects to Hays County to improve its broadband environment after a structured evaluation of the assessment is conducted.