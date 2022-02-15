Hays County begins construction work on FM 621/Staples Road

Hays County recently began construction on phase one of a project on FM 621/Staples Road in San Marcos.

Hays County’s project stretches about 1.5 miles and runs from northwest of De Zavala Drive to southeast of Picasso Drive. Construction is expected to be completed later this year, Hays County said.

“These road improvements will help alleviate traffic and improve the safety along this route for not only drivers but also pedestrians,” Hays County Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, Pct. 1 said in a statement. “We’re excited to see how this project will help the area and are looking forward [to] these needed safety improvements.”

The Texas Department of Transportation will work on pavement widening, curve realignment, shoulder improvements, addition of a continuous center lane, drainage and traffic signal improvements during the project. The county added that work also includes the construction of a sidewalk between De Zavala Drive and Hilltop Drive.

The project, which is expected to cost $2,961,922.44, will be funded through the Hays County 2016 Road Bonds, Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization-awarded federal funding and TxDOT Highway Safety Improvement funds.

The county said work is expected to end this summer, weather permitting. The county cautions drivers to slow down, follow posted signage and flagger instructions and allow additional drive time. The county also suggests finding an alternative route.

Any questions regarding the construction on FM 621/Staples Road can contact the Hays County Transportation Department at 512-393-7385.