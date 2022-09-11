Hays County Commissioner arrested for DWI in 2021

Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith was arrested for DWI in 2021 after crashing into a vehicle in Austin.

Court records state that Smith crashed into a vehicle near the 2200 block of Lake Austin Blvd. on April 28, 2021 at approximately 3:31 a.m. A responding officer said he observed “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from Smith.

“Walter did not know what happened other than traveling southbound on Atlanta St. going to merge on Mopac sb,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Other driver stated that he had the green light to continue westbound through the intersection and was struck on the back right side of the box truck.”

An officer also observed that Smith had “bloodshot and glassy eyes,” the arrest affidavit stated. Smith also told the officer that he had two cocktails that contained vodka between 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Smith refused to take a intoxilyzer test, preliminary breath test and blood test.

The commissioner’s arrest was first reported by Caldwell/Hays Examiner, a news outlet and curator “attuned to issues of justice & equality in Caldwell & Hays counties.” This was the first time details emerged regarding Smith’s DWI arrest.

Smith did not return a request for comment, however, his attorney, Rick Flores, issued a statement on his behalf.

“This incident occurred 17 months ago and we are patiently waiting as the case works its way through the criminal justice system,” the statement said. “Walt has taken responsibility for his actions and is looking forward to putting this behind him. The arrest happened in April 2021 and we expect the matter to come to a fair and just resolution in the near future.”

Smith, 47, posted bail of $3,500 on the day of his arrest, according to Caldwell/Hays Examiner. He is scheduled for a pre-trial conference hearing on Nov. 4 in Travis County Court at Law #8 In February 2022, the Precinct 4 Commissioner admitted to publicly urinating in a parking lot in Dripping Springs, according to a report by FOX 7. Smith told FOX 7 that wasn’t drunk, rather, his urination was caused by the side effects of brain tumor medication he was taking. Criminal charges were not filed in the matter.

Smith is running for reelection for his seat on the commissioners court. He received 62% of the vote during the Republican primary in March.