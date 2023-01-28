Hays County to conduct community health assessment

Hays County recently engaged with Initium Health to help with its plans to conduct a community health assessment, the county recently announced.

The Hays County Local Health Department’s assessment will gain input from community members to create a detailed community health improvement plan. The county will use Initium Health, a Denver-based healthcare consulting firm, to conduct the assessment, which was funded through a grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“The grants awarded to the local health department allow us to accomplish previously set goals,” Hays County Local Health Department Director Tammy Crumley said. “This assessment will help us create long-term plans to respond to the health needs of our community and will be a step towards accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board.”

The county said Initium will bring together a lineup of public health professionals, healthcare executives, physicians, project managers, researchers and analysts who specialize in community and behavioral health. The county added that Initium will conduct surveys and community meetings in Hays County. The Denver-based public benefit corporation will also create communication aids, which will help tell the story of health in Hays County.

“When I was hired, I made it a goal to ensure that policymakers and residents would have access to meaningful and quality data regarding the health outcomes and social determinants of health for Hays County,” said Matthew R. Gonzales, Hays County Health Equity and Community Engagement Program Manager. “This data can be utilized to understand overall health trends within the area, to promote health and to reduce disparities.”

Hays County invites community organizations to join and participate in the process, which is set to begin in February. The county stated that residents can also expect to receive meeting invitations to share their experiences regarding health in Hays County within the upcoming months.

“Through interviews and public meetings, we develop a full picture of a community’s needs and deliver recommendations that clients can use to improve healthcare access and health outcomes,” said James Corbett, M.Div., J.D., a principal at Initium. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Hays County and are excited to collaborate with community partners.”

For additional information contact Gonzales at matthew.gonzales@co.hays.tx.us.