Hays County Food Bank announces 14th annual Turkeys Tackling Hunger program

The Hays County Food Bank will continue its annual Turkeys Tackling Hunger Holiday Meal Box Program with added safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food bank will provide holiday meal boxes packed with frozen turkey and pantry staples to prepare at home.

“It’s been a strange year, but that doesn’t mean celebrating safely around a holiday dinner isn’t possible,” the food bank said in its announcement, “While many won’t gather as a large crowd this year due to COVID-19, some traditions are too important to skip.”

The food bank will distribute meal boxes on Monday, Nov. 16 at Bobcat Stadium from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and at Wimberley Hill Country Cowboy Church from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m., according to food bank Communications Director Mallory Best. There will be an additional distribution on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Austin Community College in Kyle from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

The food bank said its team will use facemasks, gloves, sanitizer and will practice safe social distancing when handing out holiday meal boxes. The boxes will placed in vehicle trunks and truck beds when possible, or on top of vehicle’s hood for clients to place in their vehicles when volunteers are a safe distance away.

Each distribution will take place outside and move quickly as possible, the food bank said.

Night Hawk Frozen Foods, Inc., HEB, Little Guy Movers and Dell Children’s Health Plan are among sponsors aiding the food bank’s Turkeys Tackling Hunger effort. The food bank is receiving new support from Alma’s Light and Wells Solar & Electric. The food bank also received in-kind donations through a digital billboard advertisement provided by Lamar Advertising and a commercial spot through Grande Communications.

“In addition to amazing support from local businesses, the food bank has received much love and support from local food and fund drives and individuals choosing to support financially or through food donations,” the food bank stated. “This food bank is truly thankful to call Hays County home, and as long as there is a need here, the food bank will be here to help.”

Additional support can be provided by donating race fees from the Buda Turkey Trot. The race has been modified for 2020 with options to participate in-person on Thanksgiving morning or virtually. To learn more about the race or sign up visit budaturkeytrot.com.