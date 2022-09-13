Hays County launches new online GIS Data Portal

The Hays County Development Services Department recently created a new online portal which will allow the public to search and download Geographic Information System data.

The portal, developed by the GIS Division within the county’s development services department, supplies the public with a wide range of data, including precinct voting maps, election polling locations, 2020 parks bond projects, floodplain maps, county road maps, and more.

“The accessibility of this data will benefit anyone who would normally have to submit an open records request or look around on our website to find what they want,” said Marcus Pacheco, Development Services Director. “With the GIS portal, the public can now easily find and download the data they need.”

The recently developed GIS portal allows the department to meet an “ important goal of providing useful, timely information to county residents, the general public, engineers, business owners, university students and developers,” Pacheco said.

GIS Specialist Kellsey Schilly, who helped bring the project to fulfillment said he’s excited to share the info with Hays County residents.

“It’s been a labor of love to get everything to this point but once the public sees the ease of use, it will all be worth it,” Schilly said

To view the GIS Portal and learn about the data available, visit: https://hays-county-haysgis.hub.arcgis.com/.