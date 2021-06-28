Hays County reaches milestone with 100,000 residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Hays County reached a milestone with its COVID-19 vaccination effort as 100,000 residents are now fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 101,047 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 51.55% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 119,016 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 60.72% of the eligible population.

The DSHS also reported Monday that 93.68% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.34% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, nearly 32,000 San Marcos residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to the DSHS, 31,991 San Marcans living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 37,577 citizens have received at least one vaccine dose.

The DSHS stated that 13,799,050 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 11,825,042 have been fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.