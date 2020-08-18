Hays County reports 125 COVID-19 recoveries, 42 new cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported that 125 additional county residents have recovered from COVID-19, and 42 new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Recoveries now outnumber the current active cases with Tuesday’s report. The local health department reports that 2,588 county residents have recovered from the disease and there are currently 2,563 — 83 fewer than Monday. Hays County has had 5,192 total COVID-19 cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14.

There are currently 17 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus. There have been 128 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

The county has reported 41 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus.

The local health department has received 23,092 negative tests and is awaiting results from 41 tests. There have been 28,325 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but continues to see a decrease in active cases with 61 less than Monday. The city currently has 1,139 active cases and has had 2,536 total cases.

Kyle now has 896 active cases and has had 1,630 total. Buda has recorded 700 total cases and currently has 365 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 89 total cases and has 69 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 83 total cases, including 26 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 27 active cases and has had 46 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 35 total cases and has 21 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 15 total cases and has 10 active cases.

Mountain City has had nine total cases and has six active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases, including one active case. Manchaca has had eight total cases and two active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,024 total cases recorded Monday.

Eight-hundred-eighty-one county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-thirty-eight people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Four-hundred-eighty-seven residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Four-hundred-twenty-nine county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 298 are 60-69 years old, 178 are 9 years old or younger, 173 are 70-79 years old and 84 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,720 females and 2,472 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states that 44.5% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 37.4% are Hispanic and 18.1% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.8% are unknown or not specified, 1.9% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Service reported 7,282 new COVID-19 cases and 216 additional fatalities. The DSHS reports that there have now been 550,232 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 10,250 fatalities and there are 6,210 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 415,903 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.