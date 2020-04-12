Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Hays County reports 82 total COVID-19 cases, 58 active

Sun, 04/12/2020 - 12:00am

Hays County reported five additional COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Friday. The county now has a total of 82 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of press time on Saturday. There are currently 58 active cases. Hays County has received 492 negative tests and 14 pending tests. Twenty-four county residents have ...

