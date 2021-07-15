Hays County sees modest increase in COVID-19 vaccinations during week

Hays County saw a small uptick in residents vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, according to information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Between Monday and Thursday, 652 more county residents became fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while the total number of citizens who’ve received at least one dose increased by 512.

The DSHS stated that 104,727 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday, approximately 53.43% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 122,235 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 62.37% of the eligible population.

The DSHS also reported Thursday that 94.27% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.32% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

Alongside Hays County vaccine data, 32,922 San Marcos residents living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated, while 38,402 citizens have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, according to the DSHS.

The DSHS stated that 14,230,242 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 12,304,424 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 59.12% of eligible Texans have been vaccinated as of Thursday.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.