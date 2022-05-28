Hays County under emergency burn ban through Memorial Day weekend

Hays County is under an emergency burn ban during Memorial Day weekend.

County Judge Ruben Becerra signed an executive order Friday, putting the ban into effect Saturday at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

“In consultation with the Hays County Fire Marshal, I believe the current circumstances in the unincorporated areas of Hays County create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning,” Becerra said.

High winds with low relative humidity are in the weekend’s forecast, according to Fire Marshal Mark Wobus. He said he recommended the burn ban because of the expected weather over the holiday weekend. Winds are forecast between 10-15 mph on Sunday and Monday with gusts as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast also has gusts as high as 25 mph on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 90s, NWS said.

“Even areas of the county that received beneficial rains earlier this week may see an increase in fire activity,” Wobus said.

According to the executive order, anyone who causes ignition of any combustible or vegetative material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames or sparks will violate the order. Additionally, a person who knowingly or intentionally violates the order commits a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.

Camping fires and those used for cooking are allowed if they are contained within a structure to prevent the spread of fire to other combustible materials, according to the executive order.