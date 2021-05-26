Hays County Veterans Office initiative aims to name new roads after fallen heroes

A new road in the Trace subdivision in San Marcos will soon bear the name of a fallen service member.

Lt. John Decker, a Marine who died in the Battle of Peleliu in the Pacific theater during World War II, will have a road named in his honor as a part of a new initiative in Hays County.

“This incredible Marine, whose father, Charles Decker, Jr., was the Hays County Judge from 1941-63, will be forever remembered in Hays County with this road bearing his name,” Hays County’s Veterans Services Office Director Jude Prather said. “That means his service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

According to Prather, the initiative, which aims to name roads after fallen service members and peace officers, is beginning in the county. He added that he’s working to collect names of local fallen veterans and peace officers from veteran service organizations and county staff.

“Naming roads after these heroes who died in the line of duty will help create a lasting memorial to their ultimate sacrifice,” Prather said.

Lt. John Decker’s naming ceremony will be held on Friday with a ribbon cutting on Friday at 10 a.m. at 357 Horsemint Way.