Interstate 35 exit closures set for Black Friday weekend

Two Interstate 35 exit ramps will close near the San Marcos Outlet Malls for traffic control during Black Friday weekend.

The City of San Marcos will close the southbound Exit 200 ramp at Centerpoint Road and northbound Exit 201 ramp at McCarty Lane from Thursday at 10 p.m. to Saturday 8 p.m.

The city said southbound motorists will have to use Exit 201 at McCarty Lane and northbound motorists will need to take Exit 200 at Centerpoint Road to enter the malls.

The outlet malls will have an increased police presence beginning Thursday evening through Sunday evening, the city said, adding that additional officers will provided traffic control on Centerpoint Road.

According to the city, “The San Marcos Outlet Malls are open air malls, and stores have implemented COVID-19 safety precautions. Shoppers are reminded that facial coverings are required, occupancy limits will be enforced, and social distancing should be observed while at the malls.”

The city is also reminding motorists to drive safely, watch for pedestrians and police officers directing traffic and to follow all traffic control signage.