Investigation, search ongoing for missing man last seen in San Marcos

Fri, 05/21/2021 - 9:45am
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Friday, May 21, 2021

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating a missing persons case involving a 21-year-old last seen in San Marcos. 

According to SMPD detectives, Harper Garlitos was last seen near the Target (700 Barnes Dr.) and Academy Sports + Outdoors (550 Barnes Dr.) on May 9. Garlitos was driving a silver, 2003 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plates of AG34506, according to Texas Equusearch, which is  also searching for Garlitos. 

Garlitos was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans, Texas Equusearch said. Garlitos is described as a 5-foot-8 and 140 pound white/pacific islander male. 

Officials said SMPD’s investigation is ongoing but police are attempting to gather more information before focusing on any particular areas in their search for Garlitos.  

Texas Equusearch asks anyone who may have seen Garlitos, or his vehicle since his reported disappearance, or if anyone knows his current whereabouts to contact SMPD at 512-753-2108 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

