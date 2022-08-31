Kyle City Council approves Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget

The Kyle City Council recently approved the city’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget.

The $212.6-million budget approved during a meeting on Aug. 25 funds the city’s investments in roads, parks and trails, new positions and equipment. The current property tax of $0.5082 per $100 of taxable valuation will remain the same, the city said.

“The city council and city staff understand and accept our responsibility to be good stewards of the city’s finances, especially the tax money that we receive from our hard-working residents and businesses,” Acting City Manager Jerry Hendrix said in a statement. “We also realize the importance of planning for the future. This budget reflects our commitment to those responsibilities and our promise to make every cent count.”

No increase in water service rates, wastewater service rates or storm drainage fees were included in the budget. The solid waste service rates, however, were increased by 2.49% per the City of Kyle’s contract with Texas Disposal Systems.

The city council gave a thumbs up to $124.8 million in total capital improvement project spending for Fiscal Year 2023, which includes $86.9 million in road construction; $11.2 million for economic development and downtown revitalization; $9 million for parks and trails improvements, $8.9 million for wastewater utility system improvements; $7.6 million for water system utility improvements; $1.2 million for storm drainage improvements; $156,000 set aside for the city’s Senior Activity Center; and $65,000 to be spent for arts in public places funding.

The city said the $60.1 million for the general fund is a key component of its budget which will provide parks and recreation, public safety and planning services.

The City of Kyle’s budget also funds 55 new positions throughout the city; a 20% general wage increases for all non-civil service employees; a 14.4% average step increase over a 3-year contract period for civil service employees, new meet and confer agreement, $1,000 to all employees to offset out-of-pocket medical expenses beginning in January 2023; $300,00 for pay parity adjustments, and the continuation of all other benefits including 2:1 contribution by the city to retirement plans.

The city said the owner of an average homestead valued at $338,506 will pay $143.36 per month in property taxes to the City of Kyle. The city added that its portion of a homeowner’s property tax bill is about 20% of the total tax bill based on current rates with the other 80% coming from other tax jurisdictions, including the school district, Hays County, emergency services districts, Austin Community College, conservation and ground water districts.

The city council conducted five budget workshops which included public hearings where residents voiced their concerns about the budget. The council also heard presentations from city staff on each department’s proposed budget.

More information is available about the Budget for FY 2022-23 at www.CityofKyle.com/2023Budget.