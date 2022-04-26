Kyle police arrest 2 Austin men involved in gas skimming incidents

Two Austin men have been arrested by Kyle police in separate gas skimming incidents.

Miguel Angel Vidal Flores, 29, was arrested for Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument — a third degree felony. Alberto Carlos Alonso Robina, 22, was also arrested for Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument as well as Tampering with Physical Evidence — a third degree felony.

The Kyle Police Department responded to a 7-11 located at 19350 Interstate 35 on Saturday at 5:04 p.m. where an employee called to report two vehicles at the gas pumps, pumping gas into hidden compartments. Officials said the employee also noticed the individuals were using multiple gift cards to make several separate purchases.

Police said one vehicle involved left before they arrived but one remained on scene. KPD arrested Flores at the scene.

Kyle police later responded the same 7-11 on Monday at approximately 2:45 p.m. after another employee recognized similar behavior. Officials said the vehicle left before police arrived but a KPD officer located it driving a short distance from the gas station.

Police said the officer who initiated the traffic stop observed multiple gift cards being thrown out of the window of the suspect vehicle. Officials said officers retrieved the discarded gift cards after the stop was made. Robina, who was later arrested, was also identified as the suspect in another gas theft at the same location in the previous week.

KPD’s investigation into the two incidents is ongoing. Officials said more charges are likely forthcoming. Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.