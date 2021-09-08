Kyle police arrest 2 men following construction site burglary, car pursuit

Kyle police arrested two men who were in the process of burglarizing a City of Kyle Wastewater Treatment construction site on Saturday.

Jose Alberto Celestino-Fierro, 32, and Juan Garcia, 44, were taken to Ascension Seton Hays after leading police on a chase and crashing into a light pole. Both were medically cleared and then arrested on multiple charges, including theft of property $2,500-$30,000; evading in a motor vehicle; evading arrest; and criminal trespass.

“I’d like to thank all officers involved for a quick and timely response,” Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said. “Officers were able to capture both suspects after a vehicle and on foot pursuit and return the property to its owner soon after.”

Kyle Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Heidenreich Lane for a burglary in progress. Officials said when officers arrived on scene they observed a black Chevrolet Avalanche on site. Police said when they made an attempt to contact the vehicle’s occupants, but they fled and a pursuit ensued through the construction area into the Waterleaf Subdivision and Cool Springs, eventually leading onto northbound Interstate 35.

KPD said the vehicle exited I-35 at Exit 215 and crashed into a light pole on I-35 west access at Kyle Parkway. The two occupants in the vehicle then fled on foot. Police detained the passenger in a Wendy’s drive thru and the driver was detained by Hays County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Walmart parking lot. Officials said the vehicle was found with stolen property from the construction site.

Celestino-Fierro and Garcia were booked into the Hays County Jail. Garcia was released on four surety bonds totaling $12,500, while Celestino-Fierroa was released on two surety bonds totaling $10,000.