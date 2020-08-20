Kyle police arrest man involved in fatal accident on I-35

The Kyle Police Department arrested a man who attempted to flee the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 35.

KPD received a call regarding a major accident on Northbound I-35 near mile marker 217 at approximately 4:51 a.m. on Thursday. Police say an 18-wheeler operated by Jose Luis Juarez, of Laredo, struck a box truck and tow truck that were stationary on the right shoulder of the northbound main lanes of I-35.

KPD said both the tow truck driver and box truck driver were outside of their vehicles when the collision happened. The tow truck driver, Tristen Cother, 22, was killed on impact, police said. The box truck operator was injured and taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, KPD said.

Juarez fled the scene following the accident but was later apprehended with the help of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Juarez is in custody and has been charged with accident involving death.