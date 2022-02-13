Lawsuits filed ahead of primary for county judge

The two Democratic candidates for Hays County Judge are entangled in lawsuits ahead of the primary election.

Incumbent Ruben Becerra and challenger Brandon Burleson are facing off in the March 1 Democratic primary. Two civil lawsuits have been filed by Burleson and a member of his family against his opponent and family over the last month.

Burleson filed suit on Jan. 21 against Ruben Becerra, Monica Becerra, Jonathan Wilhem (aka Jon Oliver) and Maria Christina Lee, alleging that “Jon Oliver” used social media to accuse Burleson of being a “pedophile and drugging and raping 14-year-old boys in Austin.”

The lawsuit alleges that Oliver offered these allegations to the Becerras in an attempt to “discredit” Burleson. The lawsuit also alleges that the defendants published these statements either orally or by written communication with intention to “injure the reputation of the plaintiff and expose the plaintiff to public hatred, contempt, or ridicule.”

Burleson is seeking $1 million in monetary relief as well as non-monetary relief. In a statement to the Daily Record, Burleson said that given the negative effects of the actions committed against him make the “lawsuits are necessary to foster the necessary account-ability.”

“I fully stand by the facts as stated in my lawsuit,” Burleson said. “My involvement in the situations giving rise to this suit goes beyond simple concern for myself. Over the last several years, I have heard from many citizens, civic and community groups, Hays County government employees, and others who have been the victims of intimidation, lies, and retaliatory actions reportedly orchestrated by Mr. Becerra and, in some case, by his wife. In filing this lawsuit, our goal is to send a strong and clear message that this type of behavior is not acceptable by the highest-ranking public official in our county.”

Regarding the lawsuit, Monica Becerra told the Daily Record that Burleson would likely go to jail for his actions, “in a couple of weeks.”

In a separate civil lawsuit, Rose Kirk Brooks — Burleson’s grandmother — is seeking $250,000 in monetary relief after Monica Becerra allegedly yelled, screamed and cursed at Brooks during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn on Jan. 16.

The lawsuit alleges that Monica Becerra attempted to stick a phone in Brooks’ face and called her an “old ass bitch,” and screamed she was “not scared of you.” According to the lawsuit, Brooks, 88, has suffered severe emotional distress, severe mental pain and anguish. The lawsuit claims that Brooks has suffered numerous, intense headaches and has been “fearful of leaving the house in public places.”

Monica Beccera, however, alleged that Burleson hit her at the MLK event. She also stated regarding the legal matter Brooks filed that as of Friday she hadn’t been served.

In a statement released on Jan. 18, Ruben Becerra said an altercation occurred between his wife and his opponent for county judge during a public event.

“It is very disappointing when we must resort to violence instead of rational political discourse,” Becerra’s statement read. “Physically attacking and threatening to kill one’s family is a line I will never cross. The matter is in the hands of the justice system, and I trust that they will investigate and adjudicate the matter fairly.”

Becerra said he wouldn’t comment any further regarding the incident.

Burleson stated that he welcomed civil debate regarding his positions and his opponent’s position but doesn’t welcome “unprovoked attacks and intimidation by my opponent or by his wife, directed at members of my family.”

“As I understand it, these verbal attacks, accompanied by menacing and aggressive confrontational behavior, came dangerously close to physical assault by Mrs. Becerra,” Burleson said. Early voting for the

Early voting for the March 1 primary begins Monday. Winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican candidate and current Precinct 2 commissioner Mark Jones in the November election.

