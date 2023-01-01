LBJ Museum of San Marcos’ Benefit Gala set to take place in January

The LBJ Museum of San Marcos will host its 2023 Benefit Gala at the Grand Ballroom inside Texas State University’s LBJ Student Center.

The annual event will take place Saturday, Jan. 28 with an evening of food, friends and new acquaintances, the museum said. A silent auction will also benefit the museum during the gala with donations coming from Kissing Tree, Barefoot Campus outfitters, Plum Creek Golf Course, Cardinal Framing, North Carolina Furniture, Skydive Spaceland, LBJ Presidential Library, Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Finer Food, Unchartered Adventures, Tanger Outlets, Wimberley Glassware, Roughhouse Brewing and Lady Bird Wildfire Center.

The museum said donors to the gala’s dining include restaurants from San Marcos including Palmer’s Restaurant Bar & Courtyard, Blue Dahlia Bistro, Root Cellar Cafe, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Cafe on the Square, San Marcos BBQ, Casa Maria Restaurant Bar & Bakery, Pho Tran88, Ivar’s River Pub, Chuy’s Tex Mex, San Marcos Crafthouse Kitchen and Tap, Blacks BBQ, Grin’s Restaurant and Taproom.

Dining donors from surrounding areas are Texican Cafe in Kyle, A-Tan Sushi & Asian Grill in Seguin and Hermanos Taqueria & Bakery in Martindale.

Individual tickets for the LBJ Museum’s Benefit Gala are $80, while table sponsorships for eight is $600. Visit lbjmuseum. com/events/2023 to purchase a ticket or for additional sponsorship and benefit opportunities. The museum said HEB is once again this year’s Presidential Sponsor for the gala.

The LBJ Museum is located at 131 N Guadalupe St. near the Hays County Historic Courthouse. The museum is entering its 17th year. The museum aims to commemorate the role of President Lyndon Baines Johnson’s formative years as a college student and school teacher played in the landmark Great Society legislation he passed during his time as president from November 1963-January 1969. The LBJ Museum is open from Thursday to Saturday between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and is free to the public.

