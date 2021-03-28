'LOOKING FORWARD'

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Thursday at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center. Above, a six-person panel of San Marcos business leaders moderated by chamber of commerce President and CEO Jason Mock discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the future. Below, past chamber board chair David Case receives an award for his time spent as the board's president presented by current chair Keely Sonlitner. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
Above, Forrest Higdon, owner of Gumby's Pizza, discusses the challenges small business owners faced during COVID-19 pandemic at the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting on Thursday. Below, Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area CEO Paul Fletcher takes part of a panel discussion at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter