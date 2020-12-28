Looking to recycle your Christmas tree? City offers multiple options

With Christmas Day already past, the City of San Marcos is offering several options to discard live Christmas trees.

The city’s Community Enhancement and Resource Recovery Department is giving residents the option to drop their trees off, place it curbside, cut it and put in their green waste carts or drop off their brush.

According to the city, the Christmas tree drop off began on Saturday and stretches through Jan. 12. Public drop off is available at 401 E. Hopkins St. in the Grant Harris parking lot. Trees with no ornaments or tinsel will be mulched on site. The city is also offering mulch free of charge to San Marcans.

Curbside tree service started on Dec. 23 and lasts through Jan. 12. Trees up to four feet in height can be bundled with twine and set out on residents' regular green waste pick up day, the city said. The tree, however, cannot contain wire, ornaments or tinsel.

Additionally, the city said trees can be cut up and placed in green waste carts for pick up. Residents can also place them in a paper yard bag next to their green waste carts for pickup.

The city will also offer a brush drop off at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter — 750 River Road — on Jan. 9 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

For additional information regarding recycling residents can contact recyclinginfo@sanmarcostx.gov.