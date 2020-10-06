Lowe’s to set up distribution center in Kyle business park

Lowe’s Companies Inc. has signed a lease in the Kyle Crossing Business Park to open a distribution center, the City of Kyle recently announced.

Lowe’s plans to open up 120,000 square feet in the 40-acre business park located one block west of Interstate 35 in the Plum Creek community.

According to the City of Kyle, Lowe’s will occupy approximately 60% of Building 1 at 1980 Kohlers Crossing adjacent to the 308,000-square-foot facility leased by Amazon in July.

“Plum Creek has become a major employment center in Kyle because it offers a convenient and highly accessible location in a true live-work-play environment that appeals to companies and their workers,” said Terry Mitchell, Momark principal, who oversees development at Plum Creek. “This combination is difficult to find anywhere, especially in an environment that is as business-friendly as the City of Kyle and the State of Texas.”

Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said the city has positioned itself to become a logistics hub with the Kyle Crossing Business Park.

“Kyle Crossing has proven that Kyle is a highly desirable location among marquee companies at an opportune time when more and more of these businesses are expanding their logistics operations,” Travis Mitchell said.

The City of Kyle said over 8 million square feet of commercial development is planned in Plum Creek.

Alongside Lowe’s, Amazon plans to open a sortation facility in Kyle Crossing that will employee over 200 workers. ENF Technologies, a South Korean company, is building a $45 million U.S. headquarters nearby and will employ an expected 50 workers. RSI, Inc. moved its headquarters to Plum Creek in 2007 and currently employs approximately 60 full-time employees.