Maintenance work will take place at Rio Vista Falls to address instream structures and bank improvements, the City of San Marcos recently announced.The city said underwater voids and undercuts have formed in the bank and instream structures throughout the Rio Vista Falls area and require maintenance.“The undercutting of large boulders ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!