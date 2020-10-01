Man involved in Labor Day weekend car crash turns himself in

A man involved in a fatal Labor Day weekend car accident turned himself in after the San Marcos Police Department issued warrants for his arrest.

Kyle Nissen, 30, of San Marcos, had warrants out for his arrest for intoxication manslaughter with vehicle, a second degree felony; intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third degree felony; and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

The San Marcos Fire Department, Hays County EMS and SMPD responded to a fatal multi-vehicle collision at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Officials said evidence at the scene and witness statements found that a silver 2011 Ford F250 driven by Nissen of San Marcos was driving westbound on West Wonder World Drive in the left lane when he drifted to the right and side-swiped a Grey Nissan Rogue. According to SMPD reports, Nissen was traveling nearly 40 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour before striking the Rogue. Police said his Blood Alcohol Content was over three times the legal limit.

The Ford F250 drifted back to the left and crossed the center double-yellow stripe and proceeded to strike four other vehicles head-on, including a white 2020 Ford F150, black Chevrolet Silverado, Grey 2018 Mazda CX9 and a White 2012 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the white 2020 Ford F150, later identified as David Hollinbeck, 61, of San Antonio was killed in the collision, officials said. His passenger and wife, Toni Hollinbeck, was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle and later released the same day.

This was the 13th traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020. Officials said this is the highest number of traffic fatalities in a single year since 2013 when San Marcos saw 13 total fatalities.

Police said every driver and passenger in the vehicles involved — except the driver of the Nissan Rogue — was transported to Seton Hays. Officials said several had serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Nissen turned himself into Hays County Jail on Monday and bonded out on $22,500 worth of bonds.