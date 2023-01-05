Meadows Center begins construction on new glass-bottom boat dock at Spring Lake

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University will soon have a new dock for its glass-bottom boats.

The Meadows Center recently began construction on the new glass-bottom boat dock that it says will improve visitor accessibility and increase resilience from extreme weather. The Meadows Center said it will replace the failing fixed dock system with a new floating dock system.

“A top priority for the Meadows Center is to invest in new facilities so that we can provide safe and accessible experiences for all of our visitors,” said Miranda Wait, Deputy Director of Spring Lake Education. “Once complete, the new dock will help ensure that the Meadows Center can continue educating and fascinating conservationists through our tours.”

The new floating docks will include a telescoping pipe that will allow it to easily rise and fall with the changing lake levels, the Meadows Center said, adding that water levels naturally fluctuate depending on aquifer levels as Spring Lake is primarily spring-fed.

The Meadows Center stated that Spring Lake’s location in “Flash Flood Alley” lends itself to higher potential for flooding to occur because of factors such as rock clay-rich soil, steep terrain and the possibility for intense rainfall events in the region.

Amid flooding events, the Meadows Center said the fixed dock doesn’t provide necessary protection for the historic glass-bottom boats, noting that the dock was entirely submerged after Spring Lake rose 8 feet during the Halloween flood in 2015. Following the 2015 flood, Meadows Center staff tied the boats to the handrails of Spring Lake Hall to minimize damage to the glass-bottom boats.

“I’ve seen first-hand the devastation floods can cause at Spring Lake, and this renovation represents a long-term investment in our education operations and the community,” said Sam Massey, Glass-bottom Boat Manager. “With climate change now making Texas more vulnerable to extreme weather, such as droughts and floods, the new floating docks will help us keep pace with these environmental changes well into the future.”

The Meadows Center said glass-bottom boat tours will continue during construction. Visitors will load from the Headwaters Dock at the front of Spring Lake. Access to the trails at Spring Lake, dive training area and Wetlands Boardwalk will remain open to visitors during construction on the deck.

The Meadows Center is open daily, with tours running from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Meadows Center, however, will be closed on Jan. 9-13 for staff training and development. For more information, visit www.ExploreSpringLake.org, or call the Spring Lake Education Office at 512-245-7590.

The Meadows Center expects construction on the dock to be completed by Jan. 16.