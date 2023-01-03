Mistick Krewe of Okeanos set to host carnival ball

The Mistick Krewe of Okeanos is set to host its annual Carnival Ball.

The Krewe will showcase the crowning of a new King and Queen and their 2023 court of debutantes during the ball on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Krewe will also celebrate its yearly accomplishments.

“The ball is basically a party, so there is drink, food and entertainment where members enjoy a night out,” said Wayne Kraemer, a founder of the Krewe of Okeanos. “At 9 p.m., the King and Queen are presented, followed by the Debutantes and their Dukes. The debutantes do a father daughter dance, and then there is the Grand March, where all Ball attendees march up to the King and Queen to bow, pay their respects and offer congratulations. Then, more food and drink and dancing.”

The Mistick Krewe of Okeanos is an assumed name for Texas Council for Music and the Arts, Inc., a Texas 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation. The Krewe’s mission is to support the music and arts in its locality and bring neighbors together.

The Krewe first came together when Kraemer, Rodney van Oudekerke, Greg Wurzbach, Tom Bond and James and Diana Baker chose to bring a Louisiana Mardi Gras celebration with a Texas twist to San Marcos, the group said. The Krewe has hosted 10 Carnival balls and nine parades since its inception.

Kraemer, who is the Krewe’s reigning King, said the royalty are members of the Krewe who have proved significant impact on the community.

“The King and Queen reign over all of the Krewe’s official functions including the ball, the parade and our annual brunch,” Kraemer said. “In addition, they represent the Krewe at other civic and cultural events. They are nominated by the Board of Directors upon recommendation of Krewe members and the Board also selects the King and Queen.”

The Krewe said Elizabeth Ann Scull, Emma Kay Scull, Megan Nicole Peters-Stich, Brighton Lee Koenig and Madeline Victoria Huebner will be making their debut during the 2023 Carnival Ball.

“Modern debutante balls celebrate outstanding young women as they enter adulthood and society,” Kraemer said. “There is also a focus on the civic and academic accomplishments of the girls being presented.”

The upcoming ball is invitation-only but leads up to the Krewe’s annual Mardi Gras parade, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. The parade features floats and bands traversing the streets of San Marcos’ historic districts.

Contact Wayne Kraemer at wlkrae@gmail.com or visit https://www.mardigrassanmarcos.com for more information regarding the Mistick Krewe of Okeanos’ upcoming events.