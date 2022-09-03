Mother of man killed in Martindale files wrongful death lawsuit in federal court

Fatiha Haouass, the mother of Adil Dghoughi who was killed in Martindale, recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man accused of killing her son.

Haouass filed the lawsuit on Aug. 22 against Terry Turner, 65, of Martindale, for his “shocking execution-style killing of her 31-year-old son, Adil Dghoughi, on a quiet neighborhood street in Martindale,” according to court documents.

“Terry Turner had no legal justification for shooting Fatiha’s beloved oldest son,” the claim for wrongful death reads. “Turner’s wrongful act caused Adil’s death and caused Fatiha enormous mental anguish and trauma.”

On Oct. 11, 2021, Turner admitted to shooting and killing Dghoughi, according to an arrest affidavit. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office arrested him 11 days later.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies responded to the 100 block of Tina’s Trail in Martindale for a report of a shooting where they found one man who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle.

Officials said the shooting occurred after the homeowner confronted a vehicle parked outside the residence. Neither the shooter nor the victim were immediately identified.

Dghoughi, who immigrated from Morocco and was living in Austin, later died from the gunshot wound.

According to an arrest affidavit, Turner told deputies that he woke up to use the bathroom and then proceeded to open his front door where he discovered a gray 2016 Audi parked in the driveway next to his pickup. Turner then ran to his bedroom, retrieved a handgun and ran back outside.

Turner told deputies the vehicle “rapidly” accelerated in reverse and he proceeded to chase the Audi. Turner struck the front driver’s side door window twice with his handgun and then fired the weapon, striking Dghoughi. He returned to his residence and called 911, where he stated “I just killed a guy.”

Turner claimed that Dghoughi, “tried to pull a gun on me, I shot,” and “he started racing away and I ran after him. He pointed a gun at me and I shot.”

Deputies, however, did not locate a firearm inside the vehicle or in Dghoughi’s possession, the affidavit stated.

A Caldwell County grand jury indicted Turner for first-degree murder on Feb. 9, 2022.

In the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas Austin Division, Haouass is seeking recovery for all damages, including her loss of consortium with her son, and her past and future mental anguish, as well as attorney’s fees, expenses and costs.

Loss of consortium is a claim for the injury or death of a family member that causes damages to the other family member who is making the claim.

Haouass is requesting a jury trial.