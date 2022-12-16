Motorcyclist dies in major crash in San Marcos

A motorcyclist died in a major crash when he collided into a construction barrier on Interstate 35 in San Marcos.

Keeshond Valdis White, 31, of New Braunfels, was killed in the collision on Thursday, City of San Marcos officials said.

The San Marcos police and fire departments, alongside San Marcos/Hays County EMS, were dispatched to a major collision on northbound I-35 at approximately 12:01 p.m. on Thursday. Officials said witnesses reported that a black Yamaha driven by White was exceeding the speed limit and attempted to cut into the left lane of I-35 but collided with a construction barrier.

White died and next of kin have been notified. Hays County Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno responded and an autopsy has been ordered.

Multiple lanes on I-35 and the Exit 204 ramp were shut down for more than three hours as police investigated the collision.