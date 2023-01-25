Multiple Texas State programs receive top rankings

Texas State University received top ranking status by Intelligent.com.

Intelligent.com, which produces curated guides to aid students to make informed decisions about higher education programs, ranked Texas State’s marketing program, master’s in social work (online), master’s in public administration and criminal justice program all within the Top 50 nationally. Texas State also had the best online colleges with lowest-out-of-state tuition.

The website said its research in each category features top programs at colleges across the nation. Intelligent.com evaluated each school’s program on tuition cost, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and student resources provided.

Texas State’s marketing degree was ranked No. 9 nationally. Intelligent.com said Texas State University’s marketing program had the most flexible admission.

Texas State’s master’s in social work (online) degree program received a No. 21 ranking. The university’s master in public administration received a No. 43 ranking. Texas State’s criminal justice program was ranked No. 49.

Alongside being named the best online colleges with lowest out-of-state tuition by Intelligent.com, Texas State’s online colleges received a No.9 ranking nationally.

The university said it was ranked among hundreds of other competitive institutions across the United State. Intelligent.com’s student-focused comprehensive research guide assessed over 3,000 colleges and universities across the country to come up with its rankings.

Texas State said Intelligent.com’s 2023 rankings were calculated through the website’s unique scoring system which includes academic quality, graduation rate, cost, potential return on investment and student resources. Intelligent.com analyzed hundreds of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100, the university said, adding that the ranking’s methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s degree program.

To see additional rankings and recognitions Texas State University has received, visit www.txstate.edu/about/rankings.