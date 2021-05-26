Nearly 27,000 San Marcos residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 27,000 San Marcans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS states that 26,807 San Marcos residents in zip codes 78666 and 78667 are fully vaccinated, while 33,864 citizens have received at least one vaccine dose as of May 24.

Meanwhile, 86,675 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 44.22% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 108,780 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 55.5%.

According to the DSHS, 91.59% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 79.68% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS reported Wednesday that 12,515,454 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 10,018,879 have been fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.