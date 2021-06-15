Nearly 30,000 San Marcans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 30,000 San Marcos residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Tuesday, 29,659 San Marcans in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 36,222 citizens have received at least one vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 94,981 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 approximately 48.46% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older, according to the DSHS. Additionally, 115,193 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 58.77% of the eligible population.

The DSHS also reported Tuesday that 92.69% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.76% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

The DSHS stated that 13,319,460 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 11,074,341 have been fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed vaccine” clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.