Nearly 38,500 San Marcos residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 38,500 San Marcos residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS reports that 38,431 San Marcans living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 45,134 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 122,624 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, approximately 62.56% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 143,093 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 73% of the eligible population, according to the DSHS. Over 4,300 Hays County residents have received a booster dose at 4,364 as of Tuesday.

Additional data shows that 67,201 Hays County residents who are fully vaccinated fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 26,098 are in between 50-64 years old, 19,086 are 65-79 years old, 6,134 are 12-15 years old, 4,079 are 80 years old and older and 24 have an unknown age, according the DSHS.

Of the 122,624 Hays County residents who are fully vaccinated, 44.55% are white, 25.77% are Hispanic, 13.61% are listed as other, 11.62% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.63% are Black and 1.8% are Asian, according to the DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

As of Tuesday, 98.25% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 88.46% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 17,223,434 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 14,783,722 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 71.56% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Tuesday. Additionally, 437,377 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.