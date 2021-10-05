Nearly 39,000 San Marcos residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

​​Nearly 39,000 San Marcos residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS reports that 38,881 San Marcans living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 45,485 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 123,943 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, approximately 63.24% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 144,055 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 73.5% of the eligible population, according to the DSHS. Over 6,000 Hays County residents have received a booster dose at 6,318 as of Tuesday.

Additional data shows that 68,088 Hays County residents who are fully vaccinated fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 26,303 are in between 50-64 years old, 19,184 are 65-79 years old, 6,269 are 12-15 years old, 4,093 are 80 years old and older and 26 have an unknown age, according the DSHS.

Of the 123,943 Hays County residents who are fully vaccinated, 44.1% are white, 25.9% are Hispanic, 14.37% are listed as other, 11.21% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.63% are Black and 1.79% are Asian, according to the DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

As of Tuesday, 98.56% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 88.89% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 17,359,020 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 14,969,308 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 72.12% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Tuesday. Additionally, 629,228 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.