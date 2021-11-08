Nearly 60% of county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 60% of all Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Monday, 128,297 Hays County residents are considered fully vaccinated — 59.58%. The percentage decreased from 74.91% after children ages 5-11 were made eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccinated dose. With the addition of 5-11 year olds, the eligible population grew from 195,999 to 215,309.

The DSHS also stated that 147,716 residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 68.6%. Additionally, nearly 17,000 county residents have received a booster dose at 16,784 as of Monday..

Additional data shows that 82,728 Hays County residents who are fully vaccinated fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 30,359 are between 50-64 years old, 21,674 are 65-79 years old, 7,959 are 12-15 years old, 4,784 are 80 years old and older, 163 are between ages 5 and 11, and 49 have an unknown age, according the DSHS.

Of the 128,297 Hays County residents who are fully vaccinated, 41.53% are white, 27.59% are Hispanic, 16.34% are listed as other, 10.18% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.65% are Black and 1.71% are Asian, according to the DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

As of Monday, 99.99% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 91.6% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

As of the most recent data released on Nov. 1, 39,944 San Marcans living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 46,435 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The DSHS stated that 17,921,322 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 15,585,732 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 66.46% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday. Additionally, 1,859,131 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.