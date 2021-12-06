Nearly 62% of eligible Hays County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 133,000 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Monday, 132,878 county residents are considered fully vaccinated — 61.72% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older. The DSHS stated that 154,453 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 71.74% of eligible residents. Additionally, nearly 5,000 county residents received an additional vaccine dose between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. The DSHS states 29,237 Hays County citizens have received an additional vaccine dose as of Monday.

Additional data shows that 84,549 Hays County residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 30,959 are between 50-64 years old, 22,069 are 65-79 years old, 8,156 are 12-15 years old, 4,844 are 80 years old and older, 3,823 are between ages 5 and 11, and 53 have an unknown age, according the DSHS.

Of the 154,453 Hays County residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, 41.35% are white, 27.92% are Hispanic, 16.83% are listed as other, 9.56% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.63% are Black and 1.72% are Asian, according to the DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

As of Monday, 99.99% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 93.58% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 18,730,805 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 16,102,528 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 69.46% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday. Additionally, 3,282,384 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

According to DSHS’ most recent data released on Nov. 29, 40,624 San Marcos residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 48,154 San Marcans have received one vaccine dose.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.