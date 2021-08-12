Over 109,000 county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 109,000 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS stated that 109,196 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday, approximately 55.71% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 131,340 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 67.01% of the eligible population.

The DSHS also reported Thursday that 95.86% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.37% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

More than 2,500 Hays County residents received their first vaccine dose between Aug. 5 and Aug. 12, which comes as COVID-19 cases increase across the state.

Alongside Hays County vaccine data, the DSHS reported that 34,269 San Marcos residents living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 40,817 have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday.

The DSHS stated that 15,504,987 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 12,963,159 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 64.42% of eligible Texans have been vaccinated as of Thursday.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.