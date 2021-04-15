Over 25% of county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 25% of Hays County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS reported Thursday that 79,727 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 43.48% of eligible adults, while 47,512 have been fully vaccinated — 25.91%

The DSHS states that 78.85% of Hays County residents 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 61.56% of those in the same age group are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

As of April 12, 20,836 San Marcos residents in the zip codes 78666 and 78667 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 11,894 are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

All Texas adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorizations, those 16 and older can receive a Pfizer vaccine, while only those 18 and older can receive a Moderna shot.

To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through Hays County visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

According to the DSHS, 9,707,452 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 6,121,223 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in Hays County there are currently 545 active COVID-19 cases and has recorded 17,694 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

There are currently 12 residents hospitalized by the disease.

The local health department recently announced that it would not provide daily weekday COVID-19 updates. It will release full data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But its COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated Monday through Friday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,434,200 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 48,425 fatalities as of Thursday. There are currently 2,931 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,657 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,402 among students and 255 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Thursday. There are currently 149 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported six active COVID-19 cases for the week of April 5 — three among students and three among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.