Over 25,000 San Marcos residents fully vaccinated against coronavirus

More than 25,000 San Marcans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS states that San Marcos 25,175 residents in zip codes 78666 and 78667 are fully vaccinated, while 32,685 citizens have received at least one vaccine dose as of May 17.

Meanwhile, 105,060 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 83,183 citizens are fully vaccinated. Although 12-15 year olds have been approved to receive a Pfizer vaccine, the DSHS has not yet factored that age range into its eligible population. The DSHS states that 941 Hays County adolescents between 12-15 have received a Pfizer vaccine dose.

Additionally, 91.08% of residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 78.54% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

The DSHS reported Wednesday that 12,032,096 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 9,552,532 have been fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.