Over 28,000 San Marcos residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 28,000 San Marcos residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Monday, 28,656 San Marcans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 35,608 citizens have received at least one vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 91,457 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 approximately 46.67% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older, according to the DSHS. Additionally, 113,120 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 57.71% of the eligible population.

The DSHS also reported Monday that 92.25% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.01% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

The DSHS stated that 13,030,295 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 10,622,474 have been fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.