Over 39,500 San Marcos residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 39,500 San Marcos residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS reports that 39,666 San Marcans living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 46,167 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 126,638 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, approximately 64.61% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 146,089 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 74.53 % of the eligible population, according to the DSHS. Over 11,000 Hays County residents have received a booster dose at 11,255 as of Tuesday.

Additional data shows that 69,738 Hays County residents who are fully vaccinated fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 26,714 are between 50-64 years old, 19,467 are 65-79 years old, 6,514 are 12-15 years old, 4,176 are 80 years old and older and 29 have an unknown age, according the DSHS.

Of the 126,638 Hays County residents who are fully vaccinated, 42.78% are white, 26.26% are Hispanic, 16.23% are listed as other, 10.36% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.63% are Black and 1.74% are Asian, according to the DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

As of Tuesday, 99.84% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 90.29% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 17,676,235 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 15,359,834 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 73.44 % of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday. Additionally, 1,169,846 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.