Over 40,000 San Marcans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 40,000 San Marcos residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Monday, 40,373 San Marcans living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 47,373 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 129,279 Hays County residents are considered fully vaccinated — 59.58% of 215,309 eligible residents who are at least 5 years old. The DSHS also stated that 149,741 residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 69.55%. Additionally, over 19,000 county residents have received a booster dose at 19,446 as of Monday.

Additional data shows that 83,139 Hays County residents who are fully vaccinated fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 30,458 are between 50-64 years old, 21,755 are 65-79 years old, 8,006 are 12-15 years old, 4,810 are 80 years old and older, 1,522 are between ages 5 and 11, and 51 have an unknown age, according the DSHS.

Of the 129,279 Hays County residents who are fully vaccinated, 41.51% are white, 27.68% are Hispanic, 16.43% are listed as other, 10.02% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.65% are Black and 1.7% are Asian, according to the DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

As of Monday, 99.99% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 92.24% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 18,152,372 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 15,704,206 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 67.31% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday. Additionally, 2,161,841 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.