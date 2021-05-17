Over 80,000 Hays County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Hays County's vaccination effort continues to progress as more than 80,000 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Monday, the DSHS reports that 81,484 Hays County citizens have been fully vaccinated, approximately 44.43% of 183,380 eligible residents who are 16 years or older. Additionally, 103,742 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 56.57%. Although 12-15 year olds have been approved to receive a Pfizer vaccine, the DSHS has not yet factored that age range into its eligible population. The DSHS states that 654 Hays County adolescents between 12-15 have received a Pfizer vaccine dose.

Additionally, 89.33% of residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.03% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

In San Marcos, 30,857 residents in the 78666 and 78667 zip codes have received one vaccine dose as of May 10, while 21,579 have been fully vaccinated.

The DSHS reported Monday that 11,906,503 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 9,424,360 have been fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.