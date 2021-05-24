Over 85,000 Hays County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Hays County’s vaccination numbers continue to increase with more than 85,000 residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Monday, the DSHS reports that 85,520 Hays County citizens have been fully vaccinated, approximately 43.79% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 107,635 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 54.72%.

Additionally, 91.44% of residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.25% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

The DSHS states that 25,175 San Marcos residents in zip codes 78666 and 78667 are fully vaccinated, while 32,685 citizens have received at least one vaccine dose as of May 17.

The DSHS reported Monday that 12,393,636 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 9,898,047 have been fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.