Putt Pub aims to provide 'ultimate entertainment venue'

Reilly Hursley envisioned Putt Pub — San Marcos’ newest miniature golf course and bar — five years ago.

But he didn’t want to just picture it in his mind, Hursley wanted to hold himself accountable to accomplish his plan. So, he got Putt Pub’s logo tattooed on his right arm — Two golf putters diagonally crossing each other with a star on top, an overflowing mug on bottom and Putt Pub spelled out.

“I got this tattoo here,” Hurley said, flexing his right bicep. “I got it a couple years ago, I was so amped up and excited. Kind of holding myself accountable to finish this dream.”

Hursley, a Texas State alumnus who graduated in 2010 after studying business entrepreneurship, began leasing the lot located at 307 S. LBJ Dr in 2015. He knew he wanted to create a mini golf bar and adult playground.

Five years later, Putt Pub has taken shape. The 18-hole mini golf course wraps around an outdoor bar meant to provide reprieve after playing nine holes. The indoor bar was originally a Texaco gas station. Surrounding the golf course are plenty of games — Jenga, ping pong and cornhole — food trucks and an adult seesaw.

Hole 11 at Putt Pub plays like the famous game from The Price is Right "Plinko." Each hole has a different theme.

Putt Pub opened nearly a month ago. But getting to opening day was a journey, said Hursley, citing a drawn out permitting process, adapting building requirements to its location in a floodplain and designing and configuring the mini-golf course.

“It’s been a long road to get here,” said Hursley, owner and operator of Putt Pubb. “I’m very proud to be here. This is really a mini-golf bar and adult playground. It kind of has something for everybody … I really wanted to create something that you know appeals to all. It's been awesome seeing everyone's reaction, and everyone's having a good time. So very blessed.”

Hursley describes Putt Pub as eclectic, highlighting the details throughout the mini-golf course. Keeping in line with the adult theme most of the holes use beer cans and kegs as obstructions.

Putt Pub’s course features a skee ball hole, Ace Ventura-themed hole, basketball-themed hole, “More Cowbell” hole, beer pong hole, foosball hole, and a Texas-themed 18th hole.

Hursley said he’s received great feedback from those who’ve already visited San Marcos’ newest source of entertainment.

“It's been awesome,” Hursley said. “Everyone's just come in here and part of it's probably being, you know, locked down for so long. Now people are just excited for fresh entertainment and being outside. I just feel like it's the perfect fit to downtown San Marcos entertainment.”

Putt Pub is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m.-2 a.m.; and Friday through Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 a.m. and has an age restriction. Putt Pub is 16-and-up with a guardian until 6 p.m. each day, and becomes 21-and-up.

With Putt Pub now open, Hursley hopes this is the beginning of many projects.

“This is my first project, so it took a while to get all the funding,” Hursley said. “There were just a lot of little things, and they say the first (project) is the hardest. I sure hope so. But we went through a lot of little things. But we're past that. We're here now. We're here in San Marcos to provide the ultimate entertainment venue, and really I couldn't be more excited every day waking up coming to work and just seeing people's reaction is the best, seeing people have a good time.”