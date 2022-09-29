Sacred Springs Powwow returns to Meadows Center after pandemic pause

Sacred Springs Powwow returns for the first time since 2019 following a brief in-person hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The powwow takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. The powwow will exhibit more than 100 Native American dancers who will compete for best performers. Indigenous arts, crafts and food vendors will also be featured.

“Every powwow is a unique experience because every person who comes brings their own story to sing and their own dance,” said Dr. Mario Garza, Indigenous Cultures Institute Board of Elders Chair. “Our powwow is a powerful experience because it’s held on sacred ground, next to sacred water; what better place to sing and dance.”

The Sacred Springs Powwow first took place in 1995 when local music legend, attorney, and entrepreneur Lucky Tomblin produced the inaugural event in San Marcos. The event was reinstated 15 years later by the Indigenous Cultures Institute, which sent representatives to visit with Tomblin and his wife Becky and get permission to host the powwow as an annual event. The powwow will now enter into its 12th year since receiving permission to reinstate it.

“Lucky Tomblin was a good friend to our people,” Garza said. “He and his wife immediately supported our efforts and the Tomblin family has been an abiding source of inspiration and support all these years.”

According to ICI, the name “Sacred Springs” was important to the Miakan-Garza Band of the Coahuiltecan people — a state-legislature recognized tribe of Texas and founders of the Institute — because tribal members who practice traditional ceremonial ways believe the area at Spring Lake is their origination site.

“We believe that we came out of the underworld through a portal at the San Marcos springs and came up onto Mother Earth as The People,” Garza said. “And we also believe that our creation story is documented on a 4,000 year old rock painting called the White Shaman panel, near Comstock, Texas.”

The Indigenous Cultures Institute said it strives to preserve the culture of Native Americans indigenous to Texas and northern Mexico, and to maintain its covenant with sacred sites.

ICI stated that this year’s Powwow Arena Tent will feature drummers and a variety of dancers including:

•Emcee: Tim Tallchief (Osage)

•Arena Director: Bill Takes Horse (Crow)

•Head Judge: Gwen Takes Horse (Choctaw)

•Head Male Dancer: Cecil Gray (Cheyenne/Kiowa)

•Head Lady Dancer: Nicole Pavatea (Hopi/Navaho)

•Head Gourd Dancer: Lee Walters (Blackfeet)

•Color Guard: Disabled American Veterans- Seguin, Texas

•Host Southern Drum: Otter Trail

•Host Northern Drum: Thunderboy

At the powwow’s Native Culture Tent several presentations are set to take place, including a danza presentation by Evelio Flores, Elder/Danzante, and other musicians including the ICI Youth dancing and singing. In the Meadows Center Conference Room, workshops on the Coahuiltecan Language Program will be presented by the ICI Language Team, led by Jessica Sanchez Flores, who has been developing curriculum to revitalize the Coahuiltecan language. Marika Alvarado (Lipan Apache) will also present workshops on Fermentation and the Indigenous Way and Pain Management With Oils, using plants of Texas and the Spring Lake area.

The Sacred Springs Powwow is funded by the City of San Marcos Arts Commission, the Tomblin Family Foundation, Burdine-Johnson Foundation, Texas State University, Texas Commission on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, and Friends of the Powwow. Powwow sponsors include the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, Starbucks,

State Rep. Erin Zwiener, and support from Pink Consulting, public relations firm.

Parking

The event takes place the Meadows Center, 201 San Marcos Springs Dr. There will be free parking available at Bobcat Stadium parking lot located at 810 Aquarena Springs Drive. A free shuttle will run between the parking lot and grounds between 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

For a full schedule of events and tickets visit https://www.sspowwow.com.