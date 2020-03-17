San Marcos Academy joins local school districts, suspends normal operations

San Marcos Academy joined local school districts and postponed normal school operations, following a special called executive council meeting on Monday.

SMA will postpone its normal operations until 12 p.m. on April 5 as concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic grow. The school stated that it will move to a distance learning platform after its spring break concludes.

“Our main concern is the health and safety of our students, families, faculty and staff,” SMA President Brian M. Guenther said in a letter. “As you can understand, being both a day and boarding school requires a multi-faceted approach when making the safest decisions for our campus.

“Because SMA has students, faculty and staff from around the region and the world, it is important for us to take proactive and protective measures that are in line with our local community,” Guenther added. “Meanwhile, we must continue to meet the needs of those students who are unable to return home due to closed or banned travel and/or other family situations in the safest manner.”

SMA said essential staff will be determined by the executive council and will be asked to report to work unless they’re required to self-isolate. Resident students are being asked to continue their distance learning at home if possible. The school said that if resident students have no option other than to return to campus at the end of spring break, they’ll be assessed and instructed on interim housing requirements beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

SMA said its administration will continue to monitor local, county, state and federal decisions regarding the coronavirus.

“I thank you for your patience and grace as we tread into unfamiliar territory,” Guenther said.

San Marcos CISD, Hays CISD, Wimberley ISD and Dripping Springs ISD all announced Monday that they would postpone their normal school operations until April.